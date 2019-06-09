Felix flags off two-laning of Joram-Koloriang road

TALO, Jun 8: The stretch from the 20 km point to the 44 km point on the Joram-Koloriang road, which was marred by compensation controversies, will finally be constructed after Home Minister Bamang Felix on Saturday flagged off the two-laning of the 24 km stretch at Talo village (Jalvi) in Lower Subansiri district.

The road is being constructed in two stages – from the 20 km point to the 32.050 km point (Stage-I), and from the 32.050 km point to the 44 km point (Stage- II) – at a cost of Rs 102.63 crore, by TKE Consortium Private Limited and Brand Eagles, with technical inputs from the HEC, in association with the AIPPL.

Later, addressing the public, Felix appealed to them to cooperate with the engineers and contractors to ensure smooth execution of the road project.

“Lives have been lost and the economies of these areas crippled due to the bad roads and communication bottlenecks. Let us rise above our petty greed and assist the engineers and the contractors who have assured to finish the 24 km stretch within 30 months,” said Felix.

Asserting that “the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the completion of the road on time,” the home minister said the district administration and the police department should also be more vigilant and identify troublemaker(s), if any.

“The home ministry will soon be launching the ‘Hamara Arunachal Abhiyaan’, involving youths, GBs, CBOs, etc, to contain law and order issues in the society,” Felix informed.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, who was also present on the occasion, said the clearance of the road project was one of the most important points in his election manifesto.

“This ceremony is just the first phase of this project,” Tedir, who also is the local MLA, said, and urged the people to “extend unconditional support to the road construction companies for timely completion.”

Highlighting the importance of early completion of the road, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said the area could become the “agriculture and horticulture corridor of the state” once the communication bottleneck is cleared.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, Lower Subansiri DC Chukhu Takar, and NHIDCL GM (P) Prabhakar Kumar also spoke.

MLA Balo Raja, HoDs, senior public leaders of the area, GBs, and representatives of the All Nyishi Students’ Union also attended the function. (DIPRO)