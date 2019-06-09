DLMC seeks status of biomedical waste disposal

YUPIA, Jun 8: The Papum Pare District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) has asked all government and private health facilities in the district to submit their biomedical waste disposal status.

Following the DLMC’s meeting on biomedical waste management, which was chaired here on Friday by DC (in-charge) Tabang Bodung, it was decided that the health facilities will have to submit their status reports in the format issued by the district medical officer.

During the meeting, Bodung noted the challenges in managing biomedical waste, and advised “being pragmatic and prompt for proper implementation of its management.”

DMO Dr Subu Tasso Kampu presented an overview of the biomedical waste management in the district. She said the medical department would ensure that the biomedical waste management system is effectively implemented in the district.

Dr Kampu also informed that identification of a site for biomedical waste disposal, as per the biomedical waste guidelines, is also under process.

“Very soon, all government and private health facilities in the district will be registered under the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and the Clinical Establishment Act,” she informed.

PHED EE T Ukap spoke on the status of solid and liquid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) in the district.

Representative from the SPCB, Nich Meji, informed that every healthcare facility handling biomedical waste, irrespective of quantity, has to obtain proper authorization from the board.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society secretary-general Kani Nada Maling stressed on creating awareness among the stakeholders, including government and private hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, about handling biomedical waste.

The Indian Medical Association’s state unit president Dr Jego Ori called for identifying healthcare facilities that generate the highest biomedical waste, besides creating wide publicity regarding biomedical waste in all government and private hospitals, clinics and pharmacies for implementation.

The health & wellness centre’s senior programme officer, Prince Jacob, made a PowerPoint presentation on biomedical waste management.

The committee also discussed creating awareness on biomedical waste among the stakeholders, formation of district and block level biomedical waste monitoring teams, construction of “sharp pits and deep burials at every CHC, PHC and SC,” and installation of an incinerator at the district hospital in Doimukh. (DIPRO)