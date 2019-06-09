Governor seeks ‘concrete action’ to ensure security

ITANAGAR, Jun 8: Governor BD Mishra called for “concrete action” by the government to instill a sense of security among the people of the state, particularly in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, the governor advised the CM to “take special care of the developmental projects and the employment issue of the youths of the TCL region to wean them away from antinational activities.”

Khandu apprised Mishra of the developmental initiatives of the new ‘Team Arunachal’, and of important security issues of the state.

The CM said he is determined to “pursue the guiding principle of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’ in letter and spirit to make Arunachal Pradesh the happiest and the most prosperous state of the country.

“Special focus will be given on health, education, potable water, electricity, road, rail, air and internet connectivity, and infrastructure,” he said.

The CM also spoke about the proposals and new initiatives of the state government which were discussed in the first cabinet meeting.

He also highlighted the actions taken for improving road communication and net connectivity, and the education and health sectors. (Raj Bhavan)