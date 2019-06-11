Governor calls on Shah, discusses state’s security scenario

NEW DELHI, Jun 10: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra discussed the security scenario in the state, particularly in Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts, during a meeting with union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.

The governor shared with Shah the anguish of the people of Arunachal over militancy in the eastern part of the state, and the barbaric killing of a sitting member of the state legislative assembly, Tirong Aboh, and 10 others on 21 May.

Mishra emphasized on strengthening the state police through modernization, providing adequate fund for accommodation facilities for the lower level personnel of the state police force, and mobility. He also stressed on upgrading riot control training and riot control equipment.

The governor also briefed the home minister on the jails in the state, and the challenges faced by them.

Guv meets defence minister

Later, the governor met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various initiatives of the armed forces in Arunachal for the youths of the state and for the territorial integrity of the nation.

The governor briefed the defence minister on the ‘Pay Back to Society’ programme of the local officers of Arunachal in the armed forces to motivate local youths to join the armed forces. He also dwelt on the programmes to be taken up in collaboration with the armed forces in the state.

Mishra and Singh discussed the missing An-32 aircraft in Arunachal, and the initiatives taken by the state government to find the missing plane. (Raj Bhavan)