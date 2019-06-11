Improving power supply priority: Mein

ITANAGAR, Jun 10: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said his priority as the minister of the power department would be to improve electricity supply across the state and raise revenue collection by checking energy pilferage and revenue losses, besides upgrading the department by utilizing modern technology.

He said this on Monday during a meeting with officers of the department to learn about the progress of the state and central governments’ schemes, the department’s technicalities and functioning, and the issues faced by the department.

Mein urged the officers to work together to draw a roadmap for future course of action, in order to take the department forward.

He asked the power and the hydropower departments to work in close coordination with other stakeholders, such as the Power Grid Corporation India Ltd, which he termed “a big partner in the development of the power sector in the state.”

Eastern Electrical Zone Chief Engineer (CE) O Moyong presented an overall view of the department, and informed that under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gramjyoti Yojana and the Saubhagya Scheme, 1109 villages and 50,623 households were electrified in 2018-19.

He also informed that the department collected revenue of Rs 266.34 crore during 2018-19, with aggregate technical and commercial losses of 55.59 percent.

Moyong also highlighted the manpower shortage and funding issues of the department.

Transmission, Planning & Monitoring Zone CE T Mara and superintending engineers of various circles also highlighted the progress of state and central government schemes, the new schemes proposed, and issues of the department.

Power & Hydropower Commissioner GS Meena also gave his inputs.

The DCM called for conducting another meeting with the officers through video conferencing, along with the deputy commissioners of various districts, to resolve land acquisition issues for setting up the remaining power substations in various circles, divisions and subdivisions.

He said the union power minister would be apprised of the issues, and that the requirements of the state would be placed before the union ministry shortly. (DCMO)