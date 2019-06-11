Ngandam for healthy competition to improve work quality

ITANAGAR, Jun 10: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam suggested maintaining healthy competition to improve work quality and achieve targets within the stipulated timeframes.

Chairing a meeting with the department’s officials at the banquet hall here on 8 June, Ngandam also advocated promoting cordial relations among the staff, and adhering to discipline and work culture.

He expressed satisfaction over the presentations made by

the eastern, western and PMGSY chief engineers, the coordination SE, the DRRP-II PMGSY nodal officer, and the soil & water conservation director regarding various activities in their jurisdictions.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, who formerly held the post of RWD minister, also attended the meeting, and thanked the officials for their cooperation during his tenure.

He assured all possible support for the ‘Hamara Arunachal Abhiyaan’, which is being launched shortly by the home department.

All engineers and other officials of the department attended the meeting.

On 10 June, after assuming office, Ngandam had held discussions with RWD Secretary Kapa Kholie and all chief engineers of the department.