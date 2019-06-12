CM directs PWD to restore Tamin bridge

ITANAGAR, Jun 11: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed the PWD commissioner to restore the Tamin bridge in Kamle district, which partially collapsed on Monday, on a war footing.

The bridge connects Lower Subansiri with Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts.

According to the PWD highways chief engineer’s report, the district administration had already put up signboards on both sides of the bridge, “clearly stating permissible load capacity of 9 mts for heavy vehicles, inclusive of vehicle weight.”

However, the CE said, a vehicle which weighed more than the permissible limit had crossed over the bridge, leading to the damage.

The CE informed that the department has started the restoration work, and that the movement of light vehicles on the bridge would be possible by 3 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, during a review meeting of the PWD, the CM had ordered immediate construction of a new bridge, the tender for which had already been floated by the department on 7 June.

The PWD commissioner had informed the CM that the process was being expedited, and that everything would be “on track within a few months.” (CMO)