Drought-like situation affecting paddy cultivation in E/Siang

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 11 Jul: A drought-like situation during this peak monsoon season is affecting paddy cultivation in many parts of East Siang district and Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district. The affected areas include Yagrung, Ruksin, Linka, Sille-Teromile, Sika-Bamin and Sika-Tode.

Hundreds of farmers in these areas, who mostly depend on rainwater for agricultural activities, are unable to start their wet rice cultivation due to lack of irrigation facilities in their paddy fields.

“The farmers are sitting with fingers crossed, looking at the sky for blessings from the rain god. We will be left with no option other than adopting alternative farming if monsoon does not favour us this time,” Gonir Jamoh, a progressive farmer of Sika Tode in Ruksin circle, said.

Similar situation has been reported from Lower Mebo (Monggu Banggo) area in the district, affecting around 60 percent of the farmers.

There are some irrigation channels connected to small rivers and streams, but water flow along the channels has ceased as the water level in the rivers is declining due to scanty rainfall.

According to data recorded by the Pasighat Water Resource Division, the total rainfall received during June this year was 474 mm with 15 rain days, which is below the normal average of the previous years.

The figure in May this year was 336.8 mm, with incessant showers for seven days mid-month. The residents of the region have not witnessed any rainy day over the last 10 days.