Migrant worker accused of sexually assaulting children lynched

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ROING, 11 Jul: A migrant worker accused of sexually assaulting children of a private school here in Lower Dibang Valley district was lynched by a mob on Friday.

The children are reportedly aged between 5 and 7 years.

The man, who worked as a labourer, was accused of sexually assaulting girls over time. Reportedly, he used to work as a labourer in the area where the school is located, and taking advantage of the proximity, he assaulted minor girls over a long period.

He, along with another migrant worker, was arrested on Thursday by the Roing police after receiving a complaint, and was being kept in the police station.

On Friday morning, a mob numbering around 200 gathered near the police station and barged into the police station. The police were outnumbered by the mob. Both the alleged accused were tied to a tree and assaulted by the mob. The main accused suffered serious injury. With the mob assaulting the duo, local MLA Mutchu Mithi, who is also the adviser to the home minister, along with the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police rushed to the police station and tried to stop the mob from taking the law into their own hands. The situation was brought under control, and the two alleged accused were taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, the mob reassembled outside the district hospital and again started assaulting the main accused. He succumbed to the injuries he received. The police have conducted the postmortem.

The mob reportedly tried to burn the body of the alleged accused in the Roing market. But the police intervened and retrieved the body. The Roing police did not hand out any details of the duo, but the person who was lynched has been identified as 20-year-old Ruzal Karim.