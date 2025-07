ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: Tingong Wangpan from Arunachal Pradesh clinched the gold medal in the men’s 400m race in the T35 category in the 7th International Para Athletics Championship, 2025, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Wangpan will also compete in the men’s 200m race in the ongoing championship on Saturday.

He will be representing the country in the World Para Athletics Championship, 2025, to be held in Delhi later this year.