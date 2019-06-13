CM mourns passing away of Kholie Tado

ITANAGAR, Jun 12: Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed profound sorrow over the passing away of advocate Kholie Tado on 11 June.

“In his death, the state has lost an able advocate and a good human being,” said the chief minister in a condolence message.

“His sincerity and dedication towards his work fetched him lot of respect from all quarters. His love for sports, especially cricket was known to all,” the message said.

Tado was presently serving as public prosecutor of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court.

He was also a founder member of the Arunachal Cricket Association and served as its secretary till his death.

The Upper Subansiri District Cricket Association (USDCA) also deeply mourned the untimely demise of Tado.

Recalling his contribution towards the promotion of cricket in Arunachal, USDCA president Dosh Dasi said Tado’s death is a great loss for cricket in Arunachal.

He said Tado’s motivational speech during the first state level cricket tournament, which was held in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district in 2001, inspired many young people to play cricket in the district.