Gov seeks special priority for Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Jun 12: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra has requested Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal for special care and priority to enhance and create new avenues for higher and professional courses in Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor made the request when he called on the union HRD minister here on Tuesday.

Making special mention of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Arunachal Pradesh, the governor mentioned to the HRD minister that “the education minister of the host state, ex-officio must be included on the NIT’s board of management so that

the NIT can benefit from the participation of the state education minister and his input in the institute’s performance and progress.”

Later, the governor also met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed on growth and progress of the region.

They had a threadbare discussion on the ‘Act East’ policy and trade relationship with South East Asia through Myanmar.

The governor also emphasised on the pressing need of separate cadres of central service for the state. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)