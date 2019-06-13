Mein inaugurates SBI branch at secretariat

ITANAGAR, Jun 12: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday inaugurated a branch of the State Bank of India at the first floor of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat here.

It is the SBI’s 60th branch in the state.

The bank branch will cater to the banking needs of around 1500 state government employees serving in the civil secretariat, said Mein after inaugurating the branch.

The deputy CM urged the chief general manager (CGM) of the SBI (North Eastern States) to further expand its branches in rural and remote areas of the state with ATM facility and customer-service points, wherever needed.

Mein also urged the SBI authority to provide financial assistance to the unemployed educated youths of the state.

SBI CGM (North East) Sunil Kumar Tandon also spoke.

Former APPSC chairman Nabam Atum, commissioners, secretaries, and officials of the SBI and the state civil secretariat attended the programme. (DCM)