Illegally caught fishes seized

NAMSAI, Jun 14: A team of the officials from fisheries department, Namsai on Friday seized 117 Kgs of fishes illegally caught from the Digaru River. The team intercepted a TATA SUMO bearing No. AS 23 AC 6734 and seized the fishes from the possession of Mithilesh Sahani and Kunjeet Biswas of 27 mile, Tezu. The vehicle along with catch was brought in the office of ADF, Namsai.

Later, the fish was openly sold at govt. approved rate of Rs. 200/Kg and an amount of Rupees Twenty three thousand four hundred was realized as govt. revenue.

Further, undertaking was obtained from the defaulter not to indulge in such illegal activities in future.