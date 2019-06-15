BJP leaders accuse AR of atrocities

ITANAGAR, June 14: BJP leaders from Khonsa West have accused the Assam Rifles of harassing its workers.

In a letter to the Governor, the leaders sought action against the 16 Assam Rifles for atrocities meted out to the people of the constit-uency.

Alleging that Assam Rifles were picking up people, particularly BJP workers and torturing them, the leaders said that “instead of addressing our grievances the 16th Assam Rifles personnel are hell bent to inflict and torture the helpless people mercilessly and illegally”.

Giving details of people picked up and harassed by the Assam Rifles, the memorandum read that the innocent people under Khonsa West are living in fear psychosis.

They further said that proper inquiry should be instituted to unearth the continuous torture being faced by citizens as well as BJP workers.

In the memorandum to the governor, the leaders which included Phawang Lowang, the BJP candidate who lost to slain NPP leader Tirong Aboh in the 2019 election, Chief of Kheti Village Witwang Lowang, Chairman, BJP RTI cell Langwang Sumpa, and Tirap district BJP vice president Longyan Sumnyan said they strongly condemn the dastardly May 21 attack and the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the massacre.

We are insistent on a peaceful path to resolve the situations and committed to cooperate with any investigating agency, security forces to unearth the truth, they said.