Assn seeks transfer of MoRTH regional office

ITANAGAR, Jun 15: The All Arunachal Pradesh Trans-Arunachal Highway Welfare Association, in a representation, urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to ensure that the regional office of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) is shifted from Tezpur in Assam to Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The association stated that works on the highway has been hampered due to shifting of office from Mowb-II Itanagar to Tezpur in 2015.

It further claimed that authorities in the MoRTH office in Tezpur are “not responding to the people of Arunachal Pradesh with grievances.”

The association also served 20 days deadline to the state government to initiate shifting of the MoRTH regional office, failing which, it said it would “be forced to launch a democratic movement.”