NCPCR to hold its sitting at Namsai

TEZU, Jun 15: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will hold its sittings in Namsai district on 21 July to receive complaints with regards to child rights violation.

NCPCR will hold such sittings in 727 districts in the country, the first phase starting from June 21.

Meanwhile, the Lohit administration is making wide publicity about the sitting and disseminating information about its objectives among the public.

The public has been advised to submit cases of the child rights violation, if any, for redressal.

The GBs have also been directed to report any cases of child rights violation.

The NCPRC set up in 2007 under the CPCR Act, 2005 is the statutory body for ensuring protection of child rights in the country. DIPRO