Blood donation camp conducted

AALO, Jun 15: A voluntary blood donation camp was organized by the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organization (AVDO), a unit of the Arunachal Vivekananda Yuva Skakti, in collaboration with the medical department at the general hospital, here in West Siang district on Friday last to mark World Blood Donors Day.

Addressing the youths during the camp, Dr Moli Riba exhorted them to continue the good cause of

donating blood and create more awareness through such initiatives.

Medical Superintendent Dr Linya Lollen, AVDO chairman, Nyami Doji and general secretary Mojom Ete also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)