CM, Natung meet Rijiju on hosting of Nat’l Games

NEW DELHI, Jun 17: Various issues relating to development of games and sports and hosting of the National Games in Arunachal Pradesh came up for discussion during a meeting between Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by the state’s Sports Minister Mama Natung.

Apart from reviewing the progress and status of various major sports infrastructure, such as outdoor stadiums in Yupia and Chimpu in Papum Pare, Pasighat in East Siang, Aalo in West Siang, Daporijo in Upper Siang, etc, the two assessed the status of the sports infrastructure in Arunachal, and the state’s preparedness to host the National Games in 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that the Arunachal Olympic Association on 12 June submitted a proposal to the state government through the sports secretary, urging the state government to propose to the authorities concerned to host the National Games in Arunachal in 2024.

They also discussed the matter of establishing football and badminton academies, and different sports activities in Arunachal.

The meeting further discussed hosting of the North East Youth Festival, 2019-20, in Arunachal.

Earlier, Khandu called on union Home Minister Amit Shah. (CMO)