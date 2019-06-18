PWD urged to hand over Sagalee CHC quarters to medical dept

SAGALEE, Jun 17: Former chief minister and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki has urged the public works department (PWD) to hand over the residential quarters being constructed at the community health centre (CHC) here in Papum Pare district by 15 July, in order to resolve the accommodation problems being faced by the medical department.

Tuki said this during a meeting with the HoDs of Sagalee subdivision here on Friday. He reviewed the status of ongoing projects of various departments, and new schemes and proposals of various departments were presented during the meeting.

Tuki also promised to provide an ultrasound machine to the CHC at the earliest.

Matters pertaining to relief and rehabilitation activities during the monsoon were also discussed. Tuki stressed on timely completion of all targeted schemes. He emphasized on punctuality by the HoDs and their subordinates, and called for strict monitoring and submission of monthly attendance records.

Officers of the general administration highlighted the shortage of administrative officers in various CO headquarters in the subdivision, such as Leporiang, Parang, Mengio, and others.

The MLA assured to urge the higher authorities to post administrative officers against the vacancies at the earliest. He also directed the HoDs of the subdivision to submit their proposals for new schemes for inclusion in the budget. (DIPRO)