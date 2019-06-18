Weak retaining wall collapses in Itanagar

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 17: The retaining wall holding up one side of the cement apron outside the Pantaloons showroom at C Sector here collapsed on Sunday evening when the edge of the apron, weakened by heavy rain, caved in.

No casualty was reported as the residents living in the area below the showroom’s location escaped before the wall collapsed.

However, the 11 kv electricity line and a plastic water tank outside the showroom were damaged in the landslip.

The wide apron, which was used as a parking lot, reportedly started cracking after being weakened by heavy downpour. Official sources said the retaining wall had been weakly constructed and therefore could not hold up against the heavy rain.

The capital complex administration has advised the nearby residents and the staff of the shopping complex to evacuate immediately.