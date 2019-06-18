DC hands over bikes for traffic management

ITANAGAR, Jun 17: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh Malik on Monday handed over 10 motorcycles to Capital SP Tumme Amo to assist the police in traffic management.

“The police department had placed the requirement for the motorcycles some two months ago as traffic officers on four-wheelers face hindrances during rush hour,” informed the SP.

He said the motorcycles would make it easier for the traffic officers to rush to clear traffic jams.