Tedir seeks development of art, culture in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Jun 19: Arunachal Pradesh Cultural Affairs Minister Taba Tedir called on union Culture & Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel here on Wednesday.

Tedir submitted a memorandum seeking development of art and culture in Arunachal. On his part, the union minister assured all possible support from his end. Tedir also invited the union minister to visit the state.

Later in the day, he called on JNV Commissioner BK Singh, and placed a request for establishing 10 more JNVs, in addition to the current 16, in Arunachal.