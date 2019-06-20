Plan chalked out to address issue of stray dogs in Tawang

TAWANG, Jun 19: Faced with the increasing number of stray dogs in the township here, the Tawang district administration on Wednesday met representatives of the Army, the ITBP, the SSB, NGOs, the Tawang monastery and others to chalk out a plan to deal with the issue.

A core committee has been formed to discuss further course of action, while another committee has been engaged to seek sponsorship/donations for taking care of the dogs. It was also decided to establish a temporary segregation area for the dogs in the proposed dairy farm site of the veterinary department near Temilo.

It was further decided that sterilization of stray dogs would continue and adoption

of stray dogs would be encouraged. The meeting also decided that leftover food of the Army/paramilitary messes and hotels would be used to feed the stray dogs.

The DIPRO reported that due to the increase in the number of stray dogs in the town, people are unable to walk freely, adding that a child was recently injured by a stray dog.