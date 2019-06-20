Felix inspects PTC’s infrastructure

BANDERDEWA, Jun 19: Home Minister Bamang Felix inspected the dilapidated infrastructure of the Police Training Centre (PTC) here on Tuesday, and directed the authorities to submit “the DPR and other holistic action plans in a time-bound manner” for upgrading the PTC with modern facilities.

During a review meeting with police officers and engineers, the minister said he would take up with “the appropriate forum” all the issues that were raised in the meeting.

IGP Sunil Garg apprised the minister of the training and ongoing developmental activities at the PTC.

Among others, DIGP Kime Kaming and PTC Principal Guriqbal Singh Sidhu were present at the meeting.