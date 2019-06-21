RGU students drugged and robbed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 20: Two students of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) were found drugged and in an unconscious state at the railway platform in Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday.

The students, from the RGU’s history department, were on their way to Guwahati to appear in the National Eligibility Test.

They were robbed of all their belongings, including cash and documents.

RGU Students’ Union general secretary Barik Riba, who met the victims, informed that at around 12 am, an individual boarded the train at the Rangapara railway station in Assam.

Reportedly, the person struck up a conversation with the duo and offered them some eatables.

The duo was later found in an unconscious state by railway police personnel, and was rushed to a hospital. They are currently under observation, Riba informed.

“One of the students’ admit card had a contact number of their batch mate, who was in another compartment. On receiving a missed call from the railway police, the batch mate called back and learned of the entire episode,” Riba said.

Currently, the Guwahati Arunachal Students’ Union is coordinating with the students, and will take the matter ahead.

Meanwhile, the parents and relatives of the victims are on their way from Itanagar to Guwahati.