APWWS condemns Tawang ritual incident

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has taken strong exception to the recent incident in Tawang district where women were made to swear that they voted for the BJP in the last parliamentary and assembly elections.

A video of the ritual has surfaced, showing two women being touched inappropriately by a man – apparently a BJP worker – who asks them which party they voted for. The man is also seen asking people to swear before holy Buddhist scriptures that they voted for the BJP in the elections.

“Such rituals undermine personal liberty, and molestation of women is absolutely unacceptable,” the APWWS said.

It requested the district’s police and administration to ensure that the perpetrators are booked, “so that such unacceptable behaviour is not repeated.”

The incident reportedly occurred in Tangzen village, in Kitpi circle under the Tawang assembly constituency, on 19 June.