BOMDILA, Jun 22: The district & sessions judge here in West Kameng district on Friday sentenced accused Siyam Suja to simple imprisonment for one year under Section 448 of the IPC and rigorous imprisonment for five years under Section 376, disposing of Case No 3/2014 (WSD/BDL) u/s 376/448, IPC. The judge ruled that the punishment under both the sections will be served concurrently.