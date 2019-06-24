AOA felicitates coaches to mark Int’l Olympic Day

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 23: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) on Sunday celebrated the International Olympic Day by felicitating the state’s coaches in recognition of their meritorious services towards the growth and development of games and sports in the state.

As many as 17 coaches and instructors from different disciplines were felicitated with merit certificates and cash rewards in a function held at the state banquet hall here on Sunday evening.

Those who were felicitated are MK Pegu (athletics) of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA), Ekashani Devi (archery, SLSA), Rupak Raj Duarah (boxing, SAI SAG Centre), Teli Kahi (boxing, SLSA), Gita Karki and Dilip Gurung (badminton), Kipa Bharat and Rocky Ramching (football), Varrozami Vate Manham and Yum Pangkhu (judo), S Deben Sharma and Tage Saa (karate), Golden Thanga and Piyainu Chanu (weightlifting), Suraj Ali and Deepak Gurung (Taekwondo, SLSA) and M Premchandra Singh (Wushu, SLSA).

Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Mama Natung, who attended the function, lauded the coaches for their meritorious services, and urged them to work harder to bring more glory to the state.

Stating that coaches and instructors are the persons behind the success of any athlete, he emphasized the need for honing the inborn talents of the state’s youths.

“The grievances of the coaches and the instructors will be looked into, and we will never let them feel isolated,” Natung said.

The minister assured that he would take up the issues and problems of the coaches and instructors in the assembly, and initiate awarding cash incentive of Rs 2 lakhs each to the performing coaches and instructors.

With regard to the longstanding demand for the construction of an ‘Olympic Bhavan’ in the capital complex, Natung said he would take up the matter with the government after holding a thorough discussion with all the state level sports associations and the AOA.

The minister sought suggestions and feedback from all the stakeholders, and urged them to figure out lacunae, if any, in the sports policy for the overall development of the sports sector.

He advised young players to abstain from bad habits like taking drugs and alcohol, which he said may ruin their careers.

Earlier, AOA president Padi Richo urged the minister to take up the issue of the Olympic Bhavan with the state government, and also urged him to make provision of a corpus fund of Rs 1 or 2 crore in favour of the AOA.

RGU Assistant Professor Tadang Minu highlighted the significance of the day, and the aims and objectives of the Olympic movement and games.

AOA secretary-general Abraham K Techi also spoke.

Among others, Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Bamang Tago, Karate Association of India president Likha Tara and Sports Director Tadar Appa attended the function.

Earlier, in the morning, a mini-marathon was organized by the AOA to promote games and sports in Arunachal.

Flagged off by Appa, the race started from the premises of the government secondary school in Chimpu and culminated at IG Park here.

The race in the men’s category was won by Habung Nyipa. He took 27.50 minutes to complete the race. Tarh Tame (28 mins) and Bamo Tanang (28.54 mins) came in second and third position, respectively.

In the women’s category, the race was won by Yabang Tali (32.29 mins). Onilu Tega (36.34 mins) and Yanu Ruyi (36.39 mins) finished second and third, respectively.

The first, second and third position winners in both the categories were awarded cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs10,000 and Rs 5,000 each. The fourth to 10th place finishers in both the categories were awarded consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each.

International Olympic Day was also celebrated in Tirap HQ Khonsa by the District Olympic Association there.

Various track and field events, including 100 mtr and 1500 mtr races, shot put, long jump, tug-of-war, etc, were organized among students and youths to mark the occasion.

Prizes and certificates to the winners were distributed by ASP Harsh Indora and District Sports Officer Noah Mongku.