Laptops, smartphones distributed under ADGY and CMSSY

SEPPA, Jun 23: The state government awarded meritorious students of East Kameng district with laptops and smartphones under the Acharya Dronacharya Gurukul Yojana (ADGY) and the CM’s Samast Shiksha Yojna (CMSSY) in a function here on Saturday.

Eleven students of Class 9 and 10 students of Class 10 were awarded with laptops, while 85 girl students who passed the Class 12 exams were awarded with smartphones.

DRDA PD Dahey Sangno advised the achievers and other students to use such gadgets “judiciously and meticulously for skill enrichment, knowledge advancement and education purpose only.”

He exhorted the students to become employable by getting skilled in utilizing information technology.

Briefing about the salient features of the ADGY and the CMSSY, DDSE Duken Kato appealed to everyone to “extend all possible assistance in achieving the true goal of education.” (DIPRO)