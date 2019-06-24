Min takes stock of industrial activities

Correspondent

NIGLOK, Jun 23: Industries Minister Tumke Bagra on Saturday visited the Industrial Growth Centre here in East Siang district, and took stock of the industrial activities at the centre.

Accompanied by Industries Deputy Director M Jamoh, Pasighat Textiles & Handicrafts Assistant Director Dagmo Riba and other department officials, Bagra also visited the packaged drinking water plant run by Sai Enterprise, and Aether Alloys LLP, which produces ferroalloy and ferrosilicon, and expressed satisfaction over the production activities.

The packaged drinking water plant has a capacity to pack 4000 litres of drinking water per hour, and the construction activities of the ferrosilicon and ferroalloy industry unit are making rapid progress.

Bagra also took stock of the progress of the construction of the 132/33 kv power substation in the IGC campus, which is nearing completion.

The minister instructed the department’s officers to expedite the construction and make the substation ready for early commissioning.

He also asked the industries department officials to invite investors to set up production units in the IGC, and said “adequate power supply would be available after commissioning of the ongoing 132/33 kv substation.”

Former Pasighat West MLA Tatung Jamoh, gaon burahs and public leaders requested the minister to take bold initiatives for the development of industries.

Earlier, the minister visited the sericulture farm in Sille, and observed the sericulture activities there. He also inspected the chum plantation site, being developed under the sericulture project, in Lingka village, and met the local farmers.