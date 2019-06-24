Two houses burnt down

DOBAM, Jun 23: Two residential houses were gutted in a fire accident that occurred in Dobam village in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

Banderdewa police station sources informed that

the incident occurred at around 10.30 am, and completed burned down the OBT houses of one Gichik Tadi and one Dolang Tanio.

A fire tender from the Naharlagun fire station rushed to the spot and, with the help of the villagers, managed to stop the flames from spreading further.

None of the personal belongings and household items in both the houses could be saved. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.