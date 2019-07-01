MLA expresses dissatisfaction over progress of works

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, Jun 30: Local MLA Tania Soki on Saturday inspected all ongoing projects here in Upper Subansiri district, and expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of works.

While inspecting the project site of the mini-secretariat, which is being built at an approximate cost of Rs 2500 lakhs, Soki noted the delay in the work’s progress while several other projects that had been started during the same time as the mini-secretariat are on the verge of completion.

The MLA directed the engineer in charge of the project to ensure that the contractor makes regular visits to the worksite and completes the work in the specified time.

“On completion of the mini-secretariat, the public can easily avail their official work in the same place without having to go from one place to another in different parts of the town,” Soki said.

The engineer reported that the delay was caused by dilapidated road conditions, especially during the rainy season, which he said affected the movement of the vehicles carrying construction materials.

“The weak Bailey bridge over the Subansiri river is also one of the major causes for the delay as vehicles carrying building materials are often stranded on the road for many days,” the engineer informed, adding that “the public near the worksite are also not cooperating, with reports of some people stealing construction materials.”