Legal aid clinic opened in Pangin

PANGIN, Jun 30: Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Takuk inaugurated a free legal aid clinic here in Siang district on 29 June.

The DC expressed hope that the legal aid clinic would help generate awareness among the people about the fundamentals of law, and make them aware of their legal rights.

Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary Budi Habung said the clinic would ensure access to equal justice for all, particularly the poor, in consonance with the provisions laid down in the constitution.

Habung provided information on the objectives, roles and responsibilities of the APSLSA, the working of the legal aid clinic, the role of advocates and paralegal volunteers, etc.

Established by the APSLSA, the legal aid clinic is supported by the union law & justice ministry’s justice department, under the ‘Access to Justice for North East and Jammu & Kashmir’ project.

Siang DLSA Secretary Sonia Ketan and officers from the administration, the integrated child development services and the police, besides GBs, members of the Siang Bar Association, public leaders, and others attended the inauguration. (DIPRO)