Security forces bust NSCN (IM) hideout

CHANGLANG, Jun 30: In a joint operation, Changlang police and the Assam Rifles located and destroyed a temporary hideout of the NSCN (IM) in the jungles of Jongrom and Laibong, located on the boundary between Changlang and Tirap districts.

The action was initiated after the Changlang OC had received specific input regarding the NSCN (IM) hideout.

“The hideout had facilities to accommodate a cadre of around 30-40, and had sentry posts in all directions. Cooking utensils, jungle boots, old clothes, water containers, etc, were also found at the site.

As per locals, the cadre was last seen in the hideout in February,” the Changlang DIPRO informed.

The police had busted an NSCN (R) camp near Yukhi in the recent past and apprehended many of its operatives.

The insurgent groups have been actively involved in extortions, forcible recruitment and other unlawful activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, the DIPRO said.