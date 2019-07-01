Groundwater level in Arunachal in ‘safe’ category

ITANAGAR, Jun 30: The groundwater level in Arunachal Pradesh is reported to be in the ‘safe’ category.

The groundwater levels in 12 states and union territories were reported to be in the safe category, and there was no overexploitation of groundwater reported in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir and Assam, PTI reported.

According to the data shared by the government in the Lok Sabha last week, overexploitation of groundwater was the highest in Punjab (76 percent) and Rajasthan (66 percent), followed by Delhi (56 percent) and Haryana (54 percent), the report said.

The groundwater level in 16 percent of the taluka, mandal and block level units in the country fall under the ‘overexploited’ category, while four percent fall under the ‘critical’ category, it said.