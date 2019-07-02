GoAP has set target of Rs 2500 Cr in current fiscal: CM

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that the state government “has set a target of Rs 2500 crore to further increase the state’s revenue generation during the 2019-20 financial year.”

Addressing a gathering of doctors on the occasion of Doctor’s Day at the state banquet hall here on Monday evening, Khandu said the set target for this financial year would be an increase of Rs 500 crore from that of the 2018-19 financial year, which had witnessed a “never-before state revenue generation” of Rs 2000 crore.

Responding to requests by the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) for the welfare of the in-service government doctors, Khandu said “the state government is committed to do everything possible for the welfare of in-service doctors, like non-practice allowance at par with the 7th CPC, but everything comes down to the financial health of the government.”

Lauding the initiatives taken up by the state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA-AP, the organizers of the day’s event) across the state, Khandu assured to keep a provision for construction of an ‘IMA House’ in the coming budget.

Health Minister Alo Libang, who was also present, acknowledged the acute shortage of doctors in the state, and informed that the state government “is committed

to recruit more doctors, so that every health unit across the state has the requisite number of doctors to provide health services to the rural poor.”

He urged the doctors to reciprocate the government’s gestures and help improve the health scenario of the state “by going beyond the call of duty.”

The IMA-AP felicitated retired doctor and former health services director (1996-2006) Dr Golek Yomcha with a lifetime achievement award, while also recognizing the yeoman services of the Dibrugarh (Assam)-based Arunachal Charitable Home.

IMA-AP president Dr Lobsang Tsetim, honorary secretary Dr Jego Ori, assistant general secretary Dr Gomi Basar, and APDA president Dr Emi Rumi also spoke. (CMO)