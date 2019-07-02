Body of missing schoolgirl found

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: The police in Lohit HQ Tezu recovered the semi-decomposed body of Class 11 student Dolly Wangsa on Sunday, 17 days after she had gone missing from Tezu.

Wangsa hailed from Chating village in Longding district. Her body was found on the bank of the Lohit river, near the Tibetan refugee camp, SP DW Thongon informed.

According to the police, the deceased’s scarf, bag, earphones, spectacles and umbrella were found near the Tezu Nallah.

The SP informed that the body was handed over to the deceased’s relatives after postmortem.

“We suspect that she committed suicide by jumping into the river,” he said.