Houses, shops gutted in Daporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 1: Several houses and shops were reduced to ashes in a pre-dawn fire incident that occurred at the daily market here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

There has been no report of any casualty, and the cause of the fire is still not known. The exact number of houses and the properties lost or damaged in the fire can be ascertained only after an assessment is conducted.

Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo visited the site of the incident and provided immediate relief to the affected families. He asked the district administration to assess the properties lost and provide relief.

Emphasizing the need to conduct fire safety awareness programmes by the fire service department, Soki advised the people to be “extra cautious while handling fire and fireplace.”