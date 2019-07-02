Legislators displeased over road maintenance work

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 1: All the four legislators of Upper Subansiri district have expressed displeasure over the tardy progress of the ongoing maintenance work on the Bopi-Tai road, particularly the Daporijo-Dumporijo portion of the road.

The stretch of the road is in a deplorable condition due to lack of maintenance.

Expressing dismay over the progress of the maintenance work, Transport Minister Nakap Nalo said it seemed that only 10 percent of the work has so far been completed, whereas payment for more than 50 percent of the work has already been released.

The highway executive engineer informed during a coordination meeting with the legislators that payment for 60 to 70 percent of the work has been released.

Nalo said the erring officers, including the monitoring committee and the engineers concerned, would be held responsible for any problem that may arise due to delay in completing the work.

The minister also said he would raise the issue in the coming assembly session.

Stating that a detailed discussion with regard to the road maintenance work is yet to be held, Taliha MLA Nyato Rigia asked all those involved in the road maintenance work to be ready to answer questions over the issue as “the highway authority has certified that 60 to 70 percent of the maintenance work has already been completed.”

Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui said there would be no compromise on the quality of the work.

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki took strong exception to the absence of the deputy commissioner during the coordination meeting held on the issue, and sought to know if the DC was “trying to avoid the issue.”