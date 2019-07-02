Mining in Namchik-Namphuk coalfield to be resumed

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: Coal mining in the Namchik-Namphuk coalfield in Changlang district will be resumed, in view of the Supreme Court’s judgment in this regard.

This was decided during a meeting between Chief Minister Pema Khandu and officials of the geology & mining department here on Monday. The chief minister gave the go-ahead to “settle the matter by paying an additional levy of Rs 32 crore imposed by the union coal ministry.”

This decision will help revive the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Ltd, the state government undertaking responsible for mining in the Namchik-Namphuk area.

Issues related to manpower shortage, and boosting revenue generation by the geology & mining department were also discussed during the meeting.

The department acknowledged that the state was able to get forest clearance for petroleum mining lease for 13 oil wells – a matter which had been pending for the last 14 years – due to the efforts of the state government.

The officials informed that the state government will be able to earn revenue of Rs 15 crore out of all 14 oil wells, which will be run by Oil India Ltd.

The meeting also discussed matters related to strengthening the staff position in the department, and ways to curb illegal mining and empower the department to increase revenue generation. (CMO)