3 boxers from Arunachal reach pre-quarters

Staff Reporter

ROHTAK/ ITANAGAR, Jul 3: Three boxers from Arunachal on Wednesday entered the pre-quarterfinals of the National Sub-Junior Boys Boxing Championship being held at Rohtak, Haryana.

Those who have entered the pre-quarterfinals are Tadang Tadar, Hari Sangno and Guruk Pordung.

While Tadar outclassed his opponent Jayant Dagar from Sikkim 5-0, Sangno won his bout against Saksham Shikar from Bihar 3-2.

Pordung was declared winner via split decision (3-2).

On Tuesday, equal number of boxers from the state progressed into the second round of the championship.