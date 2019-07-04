‘Prevent water pollution at intake point’

ITANAGAR, Jul 3: The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers’ Union informed the Capital Complex deputy commissioner that one of the main intake point of Itanagar’s water supply at Senki View “is being polluted due the dumping of garbage in the Senki Park stream.”

In a representation submitted to the deputy commissioner on Wednesday, the union appealed to him to initiate urgent steps to prevent pollution of the intake point.

“Some people bath, have picnics and throw disposable materials through the Senki Park stream. The same water is distributed to the Capital dwellers, which could lead to various water-borne diseases,” the union said and sought early action on the administration’s part.