AE PWD highway arrested in TAH compensation scam

ITANAGAR, Jul 4: The special investigation cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested PWD Highway Assistant Engineer (AE) Toko Taje in connection with the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) scam.

Speaking to this daily, SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan informed that Taje was detained on Wednesday at around 9.45 PM from Yazali under Lower Subansiri district and later formally arrested.

He has been kept under the police custody for six days.

This is the second arrest in regards to Potin to Bopi TAH compensation scam. Earlier, PWD Highway Junior Engineer Kabak Bath was also arrested.

“AE Toko Taje is alleged to have played key role in inflated assessments of the structure. This is an ongoing investigation. We are making arrests based on the merit of the evidence,” the SP said, adding that both Taje and Bath are currently under police custody.

Regarding the compensation scam in the Joram to Koloriang road, the SP said so far three persons have been arrested, including the former deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri.

“In total, five arrests have been made in the highway compensation scam,” he added.