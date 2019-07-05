Minister warns of strict action against encroachers near helipad

ITANAGAR, Jul 4: State Minister for Civil Aviation, Transport and Tourism Nakap Nalo has taken serious note of the rampant illegal construction going on within the vicinity of the Naharlagun helipad and has called for initiation of stern action against those who indulge in such illegal construction.

As reported earlier by this daily, the Civil aviation department has expressed serious concerns regarding construction near the helipad.

The minister during a meeting with the Secretary Land Management/ Civil Aviation SK Jain, Director Civil Aviation, Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh Malik and Chief Estate Officer Talo Potom, on Thursday, discussed the issue of rampant illegal construction going on within the prohibited zone, i.e. within the limits of 100 mtrs of the Naharlagun helipad from the crest of the outer parapet of the boundary wall at approach panels.

Terming it as serious contravention of the government’s gazette notification of 4 February, 2011 and 17th February, 2012, the members during the meeting, also resolved to take strict action against all those who indulged in such illegal construction on the basis of report submitted by obstruction limitation survey which will carry out its survey, the office of the minister informed.