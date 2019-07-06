Car decors, registration plate seized

Itanagar, July 5: The transport department of District Administration Capital Complex and Naharlagun police conducted surprise checking of car decors at Naharlagun area yesterday. During the course of checking, the team seized small quantity of black colour film and large number of illegal vehicle registration plate both already prepared and non prepared one. The DTO C Wangsu informed that few taxis were also challan for plying without plying permit and for not using yellow number plate.

The Deputy Commissioner Capital Complex Vikram Singh Malik has said that District Administration has zero tolerance against such violators and that the drive will continue till citizens learn to abide by traffic rules and regulations. He has requested all Government Departments, organi-sations and vehicle owners to use HSRP instead of locally made registration plate as per the order of Supreme Court. (DIPRO)