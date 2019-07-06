Woman dead near Dikrong bridge

DOIMUKH, Jul 5: The body of a woman in her early 40s was found on the bank of the Dikrong river near the Dikrong bridge, Doimukh here on Friday afternoon.

On receiving information, Nirjuli OC, Inspector T Habung, ASI K Tacha and team rushed to the spot and searched the crime scene thoroughly. They recovered a wrist watch, an empty wallet, and a pair of footwear.

Her mobile phone was not found at the spot.

Capital SP Tumme Amo informed reporters that according to the woman’s daughter, her mother had gone to visit a friend at Dikrong colony on Thursday, but did not return.

On enquiry, the deceased’s friend informed that “she had come, but left after tea.”

As per the husband and daughter, she was not reachable since 4 PM of 4 July and did not pick up their calls either.

The body of the deceased was later taken to the RK Mission Hospital for preservation and the post mortem will be conducted at the TRIHMS on Saturday, the SP said, adding that a case of murder and rape is being registered.

However, the SP informed that the “incident of rape can be confirmed only after the post mortem evaluation, which will take place tomorrow.”

“All possible angles are being investigated now,” he added.

The woman is survived by her husband and seven children.