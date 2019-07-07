Devotees pray for Dalai Lama on his 84th birthday

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: The 84th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama was celebrated at several places in the state with offerings and prayers on 6 July.

At Tawang district’s Ugyenling Gompa, the birth place of the 6th Dalai Lama, people from all walks of life joined the celebration and prayed for the long life of their spiritual leader.

NGO ‘Humanity’ group organized a blood donation camp at Khandro Drowa Tsangmu district hospital here in collaboration with the district blood bank to mark the occasion.

The Department of Environment and Forest in collaboration with Environmental Protection Society also organized a tree plantation programme, and planted more than 500 saplings in Phamla and Sange-ling gompa area.

Reports of conducting various social programmes to mark the occasion have also been received from Lungla and Mogto areas.

In Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the

birthday celebration of the Dalai Lama at Centre for Buddhist Culture Centre Gompa.

The CM also inaugurated an herbal medicine centre in the Gompa premises and later joined a tree plantation drive, which was organized to mark the occasion.

In a congratulatory message to the Dalai Lama on his birthday, the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh said, “His Holiness the Dalai Lama has worked tirelessly to promote human values and religious harmony in the world.”

“His three main commitments are promotion of human values, promotion of religious harmony and protection of Tibetan culture and environment,” the message said.

The group prayed for long life of the spiritual leader and hoped he would return to Tibet with honour during his lifetime.