NPP asks Gao to raise Chinese construction in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Jul 6: The state’s National People’s Party (NPP) has called on the MP Tapir Gao to raise the issue of construction of two kilometres of road inside the Indian territory in Bishing village under Tuting Sub-division in Upper Siang district in 2018′ in the Parliament as well.

“No official from the state government or central government had visited Bishing village to assess the situation till date,” the NPP said and informed that Gao assured to raise this issue in Parliament.

NPP president Gicho Kabak and vice president Nima Sangey Saling said this as they called on Lok Sabha MP and state BJP president Tapir Gao here on Friday and shared their views on ‘how to move together for the development of Arunachal Pradesh’.

The NPP, an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is extending unconditional support to the state BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, NPP state spokesperson Nima Sangey Saling informed in a release on Saturday.

“During discussion on political issues, Gao said that the BJP-led government in Arunachal Pradesh is intending to take all alliance political parties (like NPP and JDU) together after proper discussion with the national presidents of alliance parties shortly,” the state NPP claimed.