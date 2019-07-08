Inter-Dist Badminton Championship held

DOIMUKH, Jul 7: Changha Siyang and Choklom Niji won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the Papum Pare District Inter-Club Badminton Championship.

Siyang defeated Nabam Bapu 21-16, 21-12 in a keenly contested final match to win the men’s single title at Millennium auditorium here in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

Niji beat Taba Yagu 15-2, 15-4 to win the women’s single title.

The men’s doubles title was won by Bhupender Sharma and Gumken Riram, beating the duo of Taba Chayo and Chukhu Tacho 21-11, 21-8 in the final.

Changha Siyang also won the boys’ under 19 singles title beating Tana Radha in 2-1 sets (21-17, 19-21, 21-11).

Pramud Joshi won the boys’ under 9 singles title beating Geto Sora 15-4, 15-4.

Geson Potom won the boys’ under 13 and under 15 singles titles. His opponent on both the occasion was Nabam Issac. Potom beat Issac 10-21, 21-12, 21-15 in the boys’ under 13 year category and 22-20 and 21-7 in the boys’ under 15 year category.

The pair of Ligum Angu and Licha Polu beat Pramud Joshi and Geto Sora 15-11, 15-18 to win the boys’ under 9 doubles title.

Tyson Sorang and PK Dihidam won the boys’ under 15 doubles title beating Licha Nikum and Licha Gunsh (15-11, 15-9).

The closing ceremony was attended by Papum Pare district BJP general secretary Teshi Sony.

Earlier, the opening ceremony was attended by NGO ‘Being Arunachalee’ president Ringu Kuku and former AAPSU leader Nabam Tamar.

The championship was organized by the Papum Pare District Badminton Association under the aegis of the Arunachal State Badminton Association from four July.